'The Practical Guide To Love' Premieres To Strong Ratings As 'Undercover Miss Hong' Hits New High

JTBC’s “The Practical Guide to Love” is off to a promising start!

On February 28, the new romantic comedy starring Han Ji Min, Park Sung Hoon, and Lee Ki Taek aired its highly-anticipated premiere. According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode of “The Practical Guide to Love” scored an average nationwide rating of 3.1 percent.

Meanwhile, tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong” soared to its highest viewership ratings yet as it kicked off the final two weeks of its run. The latest episode of the hit drama took first place in its time slot with an average nationwide rating of 10.643 percent, marking a new all-time high for the show.

Over in the public broadcast network realm, SBS’s “No Tail to Tell” ended on an average nationwide rating of 3.7 percent for its series finale. MBC’s “In Your Radiant Season,” which airs in the same time slot, dipped to a nationwide average of 3.1 percent for its fourth episode.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” continued its reign as the most-watched show of Saturday with an average nationwide rating of 15.7 percent.

