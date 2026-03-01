'The King's Warden' Stars Thank Audiences As Film Surpasses 8 Million Moviegoers

Less than a month after its release, “The King’s Warden” has already drawn over 8 million moviegoers!

On the morning of March 1 KST, the Korean Film Council announced that “The King’s Warden” had officially recorded a total of 8,006,235 moviegoers.

“The King’s Warden” was originally released on February 4, meaning that the film hit the 8 million mark on the 26th day of its release.

Director Jang Hang Jun remarked, “I’m so grateful to the audiences who gave their love to ‘The King’s Warden,’ 8 million moviegoers have seen our film, and I think that’s a number that not only I, but also the cast and crew, could never have imagined. All of us are living each and every day with hearts full of gratitude.”

In celebration of the film’s latest achievement, the starring cast also shared handwritten messages thanking audiences for their love.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “The King’s Warden”!

Source (1)

Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews