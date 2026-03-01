Han Ji Min Hides When Park Sung Hoon Shows Up At Her Blind Date With Lee Ki Taek In 'The Practical Guide To Love'

JTBC’s “The Practical Guide to Love” has shared a sneak peek of Han Ji Min and Lee Ki Taek’s disastrous first date!

“The Practical Guide to Love” tells the story of Lee Ui Yeong (Han Ji Min), a woman who dives into the world of blind dates after deciding to pursue love. When she meets two men with strikingly different charms, she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey towards discovering what true love really means.

Spoilers

On the first episode of “The Practical Guide to Love,” Lee Ui Yeong went on her very first blind date with Song Tae Seop (Park Sung Hoon). The two got off to a great start, with the conversation flowing smoothly and anticipation naturally building for their next date. However, the mood turned awkward when Song Tae Seop suddenly asked Lee Ui Yeong if she would agree to date him with marriage in mind, catching her off guard.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming second episode, Lee Ui Yeong goes on a blind date with another man: Shin Ji Su (Lee Ki Taek). As they sit across from one another at a cafe, the date initially seems to be going well, with both of them looking comfortable and relaxed. Lee Ui Yeong’s shy smile also hints at a connection forming between the two of them.

However, things go awry when Song Tae Seop unexpectedly shows up at the cafe. Afraid of being spotted, Lee Ui Yeong desperately tries to hide from him. Amidst the tension of Lee Ui Yeong cowering in fear, Shin Ji Su watches the situation play out with interest.

To find out whether Song Tae Seop notices Lee Ui Yeong—and how this love triangle will unfold—catch the next episode of “The Practical Guide to Love” on March 1 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

