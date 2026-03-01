Ko Kyung Pyo Shows Up At Park Shin Hye's Secret Hideout In 'Undercover Miss Hong'

Will Ko Kyung Pyo accept Park Shin Hye’s offer on “Undercover Miss Hong”?

Set in the late 1990s, tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong” is a comedy starring Park Shin Hye as Hong Geum Bo, an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old entry-level employee at a securities firm where suspicious financial transactions have been detected.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Undercover Miss Hong,” Hong Geum Bo succeeded in her plan to oust Shin Jung Woo (Ko Kyung Pyo) from Hanmin Securities. Shin Jung Woo ultimately stepped down from his position as CEO and also broke off his engagement with Kang No Ra (Choi Ji Su), weakening No Ra’s position in the succession battle.

The episode ended with Hong Geum Bo attempting to recruit Shin Jung Woo to the Yeouido Pirates, piquing curiosity as to whether the two exes would be joining forces at last.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Shin Jung Woo shows up at Hong Geum Bo’s hideout, joining Go Bok Hee (Ha Yun Kyung), Albert Oh (Cho Han Gyul), and Lee Yong Gi (Jang Do Ha). Shin Jung Woo’s presence at the meeting appears to suggest that he has agreed to team up with Hong Geum Bo in her secret mission.

However, Albert Oh and Go Bok Hee’s suspicious gazes make it clear that they remain wary of Shin Jung Woo and his motives.

Meanwhile, another set of stills captures Albert Oh confronting his father, Oh Deok Gyu (Kim Hyung Mook). When it comes to matters regarding management of the company or fighting for shares, the uninterested and unmotivated Albert has always gone along with whatever his father wanted.

However, the determined expression on Albert’s face hints at a major change in his attitude. In contrast to his usual affectionate demeanor towards his son, Oh Deok Gyu also looks furious with Albert.

Amidst the fierce tension between father and son, a startled Go Bok Hee rushes towards them, raising the question of what could have caused this dramatic clash.

The next episode of “Undercover Miss Hong” will air on March 1 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

