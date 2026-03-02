Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, March Week 1
KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era)” remains on top of the chart for the fourth consecutive week. Congratulations to KiiiKiii!
Holding steady at No. 2 is IVE’s “BANG BANG.” Moving up one spot to No. 3 is ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE.”
There are no new songs in the top 10 this week.
Singles Music Chart - March 2026, Week 1
1 (–) 404 (New Era)
2 (–) BANG BANG
3 (+1) NOT CUTE ANYMORE
4 (+4) Landing in Love
5 (-2) Blue Valentine
6 (–) Good Goodbye
7 (+2) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
8 (-3) My whole world
9 (+2) FOCUS
10 (+2) JUMP
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (+3)
|사랑은 봄비처럼...이별은 겨울비처럼... (Love is Like Spring Rain, Parting is Like Winter Rain)
|Lim Hyun Jung
|12 (+1)
|Love Love Love
|Epik High
|13 (+2)
|멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love)
|Lee Chanhyuk
|14 (+2)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|15 (+8)
|하얀 그리움 (White Memories)
|fromis_9
|16 (+4)
|ONE MORE TIME
|ALLDAY PROJECT
|17 (+7)
|Knife
|ENHYPEN
|18 (-1)
|타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE)
|Davichi
|19 (-1)
|사랑의 언어 (Love Language)
|Kim Min Seok
|20 (+10)
|Rich Man
|aespa
|21 (-11)
|OVERDRIVE
|TWS
|22 (+15)
|LOVEPOCALYPSE
|ZEROBASEONE
|23 (+27)
|끝사랑 (Last Love)
|Tei
|24 (+14)
|Do It
|Stray Kids
|25 (-3)
|GO!
|CORTIS
|26 (+21)
|Moonwalkin’
|LNGSHOT
|27 (-1)
|어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday)
|Woody
|28 (-21)
|Adrenaline
|ATEEZ
|29 (-2)
|달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say)
|Roy Kim
|30 (+1)
|toxic till the end
|Rosé
|31 (-12)
|Mono (feat. skaiwater)
|i-dle
|32 (+3)
|like JENNIE
|Jennie
|33 (-4)
|Hollywood Action
|BOYNEXTDOOR
|34 (-9)
|옅어져 가 (Fade Away)
|Yang Yoseop
|35 (+11)
|FREAK ALARM
|ALPHA DRIVE ONE
|36 (–)
|힙합보단 사랑, 사랑보단 돈 (Love over hip hop, money over love (feat. Basick))
|noahjooda
|37 (-9)
|Daydream
|Wendy
|38 (+6)
|WE GO UP
|BABYMONSTER
|39 (+4)
|순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment)
|Lim Young Woong
|40 (+2)
|DUET
|Zico, Lilas
|41 (+4)
|너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You)
|10CM
|42 (-2)
|모르시나요 (Don’t you know)
|ZO ZAZZ
|43 (-2)
|Blue
|DxS
|44 (+4)
|시작의 아이 (Starting With You)
|Maktub
|45 (-12)
|Crown
|EXO
|46 (new)
|계절범죄 (Seasonal Crime)
|Younha
|47 (-8)
|Come True (feat. Shin Onyu)
|POW
|48 (-14)
|안 봐도 비디오 (Super Obvious)
|MADEIN
|49 (–)
|매일 듣는 노래 (A Daily Song (2026))
|Feel Heon
|50 (new)
|1분 1초 (A Minute, A Second)
|AB6IX
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%