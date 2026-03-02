Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, March Week 1

KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era)” remains on top of the chart for the fourth consecutive week. Congratulations to KiiiKiii!

Holding steady at No. 2 is IVE’s “BANG BANG.” Moving up one spot to No. 3 is ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE.”

There are no new songs in the top 10 this week.

Singles Music Chart - March 2026, Week 1 1 (–) 404 (New Era) Album: Delulu Pack Artist/Band: KiiiKiii Music: Chapman, Bonnick, Berg, Cazzi Opeia Lyrics: Omega Sapien Genres: Dance Chart Info 1 Previous rank 4 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

2 (–) BANG BANG Album: REVIVE+ Artist/Band: IVE Music: Brady, Roman, Carpenter, Troy, MLITE Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young, Exy Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

3 (+1) NOT CUTE ANYMORE Album: NOT CUTE ANYMORE Artist/Band: ILLIT Music: Harris, Sloan, youra Lyrics: Harris, Sloan, youra Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 12 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

4 (+4) Landing in Love Album: Take-off Artist/Band: HANRORO Music: HANRORO Lyrics: HANRORO Genres: Rock Chart Info 8 Previous rank 17 Number of week on chart 4 Peak on chart

5 (-2) Blue Valentine Album: Blue Valentine Artist/Band: NMIXX Music: KASS, Sevn Dayz, Stalking Gia Lyrics: J14, Youra, danke, Guk Ji Won, Moon Seol Ree, jellybean, Milena, SEORA Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 18 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

6 (–) Good Goodbye Album: Good Goodbye Artist/Band: Hwasa Music: Park Woo Sang, Hwasa Lyrics: Hwasa, An Shinae Genres: Ballad Chart Info 6 Previous rank 18 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

7 (+2) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope) Album: SPAGHETTI Artist/Band: LE SSERAFIM Music: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun Lyrics: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun Genres: Dance Chart Info 9 Previous rank 17 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

8 (-3) My whole world Album: Absence Artist/Band: Car, the garden Music: Car, the garden, 623 Lyrics: Car, the garden Genres: Ballad Chart Info 5 Previous rank 7 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

9 (+2) FOCUS Album: FOCUS Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts Music: Wilson, Matosic, Whitmore, Collier Lyrics: KENZIE Genres: Dance Chart Info 11 Previous rank 17 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

10 (+2) JUMP Album: JUMP Artist/Band: BLACKPINK Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu Genres: Dance Chart Info 12 Previous rank 32 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (+3) 사랑은 봄비처럼...이별은 겨울비처럼... (Love is Like Spring Rain, Parting is Like Winter Rain) Lim Hyun Jung 12 (+1) Love Love Love Epik High 13 (+2) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk 14 (+2) Drowning WOODZ 15 (+8) 하얀 그리움 (White Memories) fromis_9 16 (+4) ONE MORE TIME ALLDAY PROJECT 17 (+7) Knife ENHYPEN 18 (-1) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi 19 (-1) 사랑의 언어 (Love Language) Kim Min Seok 20 (+10) Rich Man aespa 21 (-11) OVERDRIVE TWS 22 (+15) LOVEPOCALYPSE ZEROBASEONE 23 (+27) 끝사랑 (Last Love) Tei 24 (+14) Do It Stray Kids 25 (-3) GO! CORTIS 26 (+21) Moonwalkin’ LNGSHOT 27 (-1) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody 28 (-21) Adrenaline ATEEZ 29 (-2) 달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say) Roy Kim 30 (+1) toxic till the end Rosé 31 (-12) Mono (feat. skaiwater) i-dle 32 (+3) like JENNIE Jennie 33 (-4) Hollywood Action BOYNEXTDOOR 34 (-9) 옅어져 가 (Fade Away) Yang Yoseop 35 (+11) FREAK ALARM ALPHA DRIVE ONE 36 (–) 힙합보단 사랑, 사랑보단 돈 (Love over hip hop, money over love (feat. Basick)) noahjooda 37 (-9) Daydream Wendy 38 (+6) WE GO UP BABYMONSTER 39 (+4) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong 40 (+2) DUET Zico, Lilas 41 (+4) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM 42 (-2) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ 43 (-2) Blue DxS 44 (+4) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub 45 (-12) Crown EXO 46 (new) 계절범죄 (Seasonal Crime) Younha 47 (-8) Come True (feat. Shin Onyu) POW 48 (-14) 안 봐도 비디오 (Super Obvious) MADEIN 49 (–) 매일 듣는 노래 (A Daily Song (2026)) Feel Heon 50 (new) 1분 1초 (A Minute, A Second) AB6IX





About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%