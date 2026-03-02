Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, March Week 1

Mar 02, 2026
KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era)” remains on top of the chart for the fourth consecutive week. Congratulations to KiiiKiii!

Holding steady at No. 2 is IVE’s “BANG BANG.” Moving up one spot to No. 3 is ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE.”

There are no new songs in the top 10 this week.

Singles Music Chart - March 2026, Week 1
  • 1 (–) 404 (New Era)
    Image of 404 (New Era)
    Album: Delulu Pack
    Artist/Band: KiiiKiii
    • Music: Chapman, Bonnick, Berg, Cazzi Opeia
    • Lyrics: Omega Sapien
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 4 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 2 (–) BANG BANG
    Image of BANG BANG
    Album: REVIVE+
    Artist/Band: IVE
    • Music: Brady, Roman, Carpenter, Troy, MLITE
    • Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young, Exy
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 2 Peak on chart
       
  • 3 (+1) NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Image of NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Album: NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Artist/Band: ILLIT
    • Music: Harris, Sloan, youra
    • Lyrics: Harris, Sloan, youra
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 12 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 4 (+4) Landing in Love
    Image of Landing in Love
    Album: Take-off
    Artist/Band: HANRORO
    • Music: HANRORO
    • Lyrics: HANRORO
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 8 Previous rank
       
    • 17 Number of week on chart
       
    • 4 Peak on chart
       
  • 5 (-2) Blue Valentine
    Image of Blue Valentine
    Album: Blue Valentine
    Artist/Band: NMIXX
    • Music: KASS, Sevn Dayz, Stalking Gia
    • Lyrics: J14, Youra, danke, Guk Ji Won, Moon Seol Ree, jellybean, Milena, SEORA
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 18 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 6 (–) Good Goodbye
    Image of Good Goodbye
    Album: Good Goodbye
    Artist/Band: Hwasa
    • Music: Park Woo Sang, Hwasa
    • Lyrics: Hwasa, An Shinae
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 6 Previous rank
       
    • 18 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 7 (+2) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
    Image of SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
    Album: SPAGHETTI
    Artist/Band: LE SSERAFIM
    • Music: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun
    • Lyrics: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 9 Previous rank
       
    • 17 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 8 (-3) My whole world
    Image of My whole world
    Album: Absence
    Artist/Band: Car, the garden
    • Music: Car, the garden, 623
    • Lyrics: Car, the garden
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 7 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 9 (+2) FOCUS
    Image of FOCUS
    Album: FOCUS
    Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts
    • Music: Wilson, Matosic, Whitmore, Collier
    • Lyrics: KENZIE
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 11 Previous rank
       
    • 17 Number of week on chart
       
    • 2 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 10 (+2) JUMP
    Image of JUMP
    Album: JUMP
    Artist/Band: BLACKPINK
    • Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    • Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 12 Previous rank
       
    • 32 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (+3) 사랑은 봄비처럼...이별은 겨울비처럼... (Love is Like Spring Rain, Parting is Like Winter Rain) Lim Hyun Jung
12 (+1) Love Love Love Epik High
13 (+2) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk
14 (+2) Drowning WOODZ
15 (+8) 하얀 그리움 (White Memories) fromis_9
16 (+4) ONE MORE TIME ALLDAY PROJECT
17 (+7) Knife ENHYPEN
18 (-1) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi
19 (-1) 사랑의 언어 (Love Language) Kim Min Seok
20 (+10) Rich Man aespa
21 (-11) OVERDRIVE TWS
22 (+15) LOVEPOCALYPSE ZEROBASEONE
23 (+27) 끝사랑 (Last Love) Tei
24 (+14) Do It Stray Kids
25 (-3) GO! CORTIS
26 (+21) Moonwalkin’ LNGSHOT
27 (-1) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody
28 (-21) Adrenaline ATEEZ
29 (-2) 달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say) Roy Kim
30 (+1) toxic till the end Rosé
31 (-12) Mono (feat. skaiwater) i-dle
32 (+3) like JENNIE Jennie
33 (-4) Hollywood Action BOYNEXTDOOR
34 (-9) 옅어져 가 (Fade Away) Yang Yoseop
35 (+11) FREAK ALARM ALPHA DRIVE ONE
36 (–) 힙합보단 사랑, 사랑보단 돈 (Love over hip hop, money over love (feat. Basick)) noahjooda
37 (-9) Daydream Wendy
38 (+6) WE GO UP BABYMONSTER
39 (+4) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong
40 (+2) DUET Zico, Lilas
41 (+4) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM
42 (-2) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ
43 (-2) Blue DxS
44 (+4) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub
45 (-12) Crown EXO
46 (new) 계절범죄 (Seasonal Crime) Younha
47 (-8) Come True (feat. Shin Onyu) POW
48 (-14) 안 봐도 비디오 (Super Obvious) MADEIN
49 (–) 매일 듣는 노래 (A Daily Song (2026)) Feel Heon
50 (new) 1분 1초 (A Minute, A Second) AB6IX


About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

