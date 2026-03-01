Rising Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from January 28 to February 28.

Park Ji Hoon topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 5,149,400 for February.

WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) shot to second place after seeing an impressive 105.59 percent increase in his brand reputation index since last month, bringing his total score to 3,198,147.

Stray Kids took third place with a brand reputation index of 3,025,380, while Park Jeong Min ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,852,696.

Finally, Go Youn Jung came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 2,847,633, marking a 2.11 percent rise in her score since January.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

