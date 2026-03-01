Rising Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Mar 01, 2026
The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from January 28 to February 28.

Park Ji Hoon topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 5,149,400 for February.

WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) shot to second place after seeing an impressive 105.59 percent increase in his brand reputation index since last month, bringing his total score to 3,198,147.

Stray Kids took third place with a brand reputation index of 3,025,380, while Park Jeong Min ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,852,696.

Finally, Go Youn Jung came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 2,847,633, marking a 2.11 percent rise in her score since January.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Park Ji Hoon
  2. WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
  3. Stray Kids
  4. Park Jeong Min
  5. Go Youn Jung
  6. Kim Yong Bin
  7. KiiiKiii
  8. Park Ji Hyeon
  9. Ji Sung
  10. DAY6
  11. ENHYPEN
  12. Choo Young Woo
  13. Shin Sia
  14. Jang Ki Yong
  15. Mun Ka Young
  16. Kim Hye Yoon
  17. Park Seo Joon
  18. Joo Woo Jae
  19. Lee Jun Hyuk
  20. Lee Mujin
  21. Byeon Woo Seok
  22. Kim Go Eun
  23. Choi Woo Shik
  24. Lee Je Hoon
  25. BIBI
  26. Kim Young Dae
  27. Moon Sang Min
  28. Park Seo Jin
  29. Jin Hae Sung
  30. Nam Ji Hyun

Watch Park Ji Hoon in his drama “Love Song for Illusion” on Viki below:

And check out Park Jeong Min’s film “Harbin” below!

