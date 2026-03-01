Watch: Ju Ji Hoon And Ha Ji Won's Marriage Begins To Crack As Suspicions Mount In 'Climax' Teaser

ENA’s upcoming drama “Climax” has unveiled a thrilling new teaser!

“Climax” follows the fierce survival story of prosecutor Bang Tae Seob (Ju Ji Hoon), who dives into a power-driven cartel in order to rise to the top of South Korea’s power ladder.

Ha Ji Won will star as Chu Sang Ah, a former A-list actress with a struggling career who winds up standing at the center of a huge cartel connecting the entertainment industry to the political world.

The latest teaser follows Bang Tae Seob as he begins his struggle to rise to the top. He states, “I wanted to look down on them from the top of the world.” In order to aim higher and achieve his goals, he decides to marry top star Chu Sang Ah.

However, once he begins to believe that he has earned everything, Bang Tae Seob begins to doubt Chu Sang Ah, saying, “I thought I had her, but my wife is hiding something.” He tells the prosecutor’s secret informant and his supporter Hwang Jung Won (Nana) to investigate his wife, creating tension.

As the mystery deepens regarding WR Group and tensions continue to escalate, the teaser concludes with Bang Tae Seob resolving, “My goal is to stand at the top of South Korea.” The teaser also shares a glimpse of Oh Jung Se, Cha Joo Young, and more, raising anticipation for what roles their characters will play in the fierce battle for power.

Watch the teaser below!

“Climax” will premiere on March 16 at 10 p.m. KST. Stay tuned for updates!

