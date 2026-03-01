Watch: Roh Jeong Eui, Bae In Hyuk, And Park Seo Ham Share Heartwarming Moments With Child Actor On Set Of 'Our Universe'

“Our Universe” is here with yet another adorable making-of video!

The latest behind-the-scenes video of “Our Universe” begins with child actor Park Yu Ho taking a ride on various toy vehicles. Once Park Yu Ho begins filming, Park Seo Ham practices his lines, saying, “Hello, Woo Joo (Park Yu Ho)” to the making-of camera five times. After filming, Roh Jeong Eui carries Park Yu Ho and pats him on the back as he sleeps in her arms.

Following filming for a rain scene, Bae In Hyuk and Roh Jeong Eui share their song reccomendations for when it rains. Roh Jeong Eui picks “You, Clouds, Rain” while Bae In Hyuk chooses “On Rainy Days.” When Roh Jeong Eui mentions that Bae In Hyuk should also dance, Bae In Hyuk says, “Let’s make Yoon Seong (Park Seo Ham) dance.”

Bae In Hyuk continues to charm with his chemistry with Park Yu Ho, having a blast with the child actor and holding his hands while watching a scary cartoon show.

While filming a bicycle riding scene with Park Seo Ham, Roh Jeong Eui confesses, “Actually the behind-the-scenes [reason] why it’s a two-person bike is that I don’t know how to ride a bicycle.” She continues, “I’m afraid, but I’m not afraid of skydiving.”

Watch the making-of video below!

“Our Universe” airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 10:40 p.m. KST.

