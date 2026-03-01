3 Points To Keep An Eye On In Park Min Young And Wi Ha Joon's New Drama 'Siren's Kiss'

Get ready for the premiere of tvN’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “Siren’s Kiss’!

“Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller about a man who investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who died after falling in love with an irresistibly captivating woman. He begins to relentlessly investigate the woman suspected of being at the center of the case.

Ahead of the drama’s premiere, “Siren’s Kiss” shared three key points to keep an eye on!

1. Talented cast and crew

The drama is already garnering much attention for the return of “Marry My Husband” star Park Min Young as Han Seol Ah and “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon” star Wi Ha Joon as Cha Woo Seok on the small screen. The cast lineup is strengthened by the addition of “Crash Landing on You” star Kim Jung Hyun as Baek Joon Beom.

Furthermore, the drama will be helmed by director Kim Cheol Gyu of “Flower of Evil” and “Celebrity,” raising anticipation for the upcoming drama.

2. The mystery surrounding Han Seol Ah

Park Min Young plays Han Seol Ah, a fine art auctioneer with stunning beauty, confident voice, and bold charm. As the chief auctioneer and head of the auction team at Royal Auction, Korea’s top art auction house, Han Seol Ah appears to lead a flawless life. However, she hides a chilling secret: all the men who loved her have died.

Furthermore, all of Han Seol Ah’s past lovers bought large life insurance policies with Han Seol Ah as the beneficiary before they passed away, causing suspicions about her to grow. The drama raises intrigue for the truth about Han Seol Ah.

3. Cha Woo Seok vs. Baek Joon Beom

The resolves of the two men intertwined with Han Seol Ah are additional points to pay close attention to. Insurance inspector Cha Woo Seok approaches Han Seol Ah with the desire to find out the truth. Meanwhile, the mysterious start-up CEO Baek Joon Beom wants to make Han Seol Ah his significant other.

Each with their own goals, the two create different ties with Han Seol Ah, delivering thrilling and dangerous tension. The drama also promises to deliver unexpected twists, making viewers wonder where the tenacity of the two men will take them.

“Siren’s Kiss” will premiere on March 2 at 8: 50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

