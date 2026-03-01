Watch: TXT Announces April Comeback Date With Exciting Trailer And Concept Photos

Updated March 2 KST:

TXT has now released “THORN” concept photos for their upcoming comeback with “7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns”!

Original Article:

Mark your calendars for TXT’s return!

On March 1, TXT held the third night of their 2026 “MOA CON” concert at Seoul’s KSPO Dome. At the very end of the show, TXT played an intriguing trailer teasing the release of their next album.

The trailer, which you can check out below, ends by revealing that TXT will be making a comeback on April 13 at 6 p.m. KST.

Stay tuned for more updates!