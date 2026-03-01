Watch: ITZY's Yuna Announces Solo Debut Date With Trailer And Schedule For 'Ice Cream'

The wait is finally over: ITZY’s Yuna’s solo debut is on the way!

On March 2 at midnight KST, Yuna unveiled an official trailer and schedule for her highly-anticipated solo debut later this month.

Yuna will be making her solo debut with “Ice Cream” on March 23 at 6 p.m. KST. One hour before the release of her album and music video, at 5 p.m. KST, she will hold a special countdown live broadcast.

In the United States, the physical version of “Ice Cream” will be released four days later on March 27 at 1 p.m. KST—and Yuna’s remixes of “Ice Cream” will be released online at the same time.

Check out Yuna’s trailer and promotion schedule for “Ice Cream” below!