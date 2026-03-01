Watch: Billlie's Tsuki Reveals Her Home And Cooking Skills In 'Home Alone' Preview

Billlie’s Tsuki will be sharing a peek inside her home and everyday life on MBC’s “Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”)!

In a newly released preview for next week’s episode of “Home Alone,” Tsuki introduces herself and reveals that she is now in her second year of living on her own. She then shows off her apartment, which is mainly decorated in black, her favorite color.

Tsuki explains that black makes her feel “relaxed,” adding, “It would have been even better if the walls were black too.”

The preview goes on to show Tsuki, who has lived in Korea for 10 years, casually studying Korean vocabulary while walking on a treadmill at home. She also hits the supermarket and gives viewers a glimpse of her impressive cooking skills.

At the end of the video, Tsuki eats her home-cooked meal while chatting with her parents via video call. Her parents adorably show off the Korean phrases they know, and her father jokes that his hair gives off the vibe of Park Sae Roy, Park Seo Joon’s character from the hit drama “Itaewon Class.”

Tsuki’s episode of “Home Alone” will air on March 6 at 11:10 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below!

