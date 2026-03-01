Watch: Hearts2Hearts And KiiiKiii Face Off In 'Knowing Bros' Preview

Get ready for a fun episode of “Knowing Bros” featuring Hearts2Hearts and KiiiKiii!

The popular variety show has shared a sneak peek of its upcoming “fifth-generation girl group battle” special, which will feature all the members of Hearts2Hearts and KiiiKiii as guests.

The newly released preview starts with KiiiKiii and Hearts2Hearts dancing to their latest hits before the official “battle” begins. As they sit down with the “Knowing Bros” cast members, Lee Soo Geun jokes that because of the gap in their ages, “This looks like parents attending an open class.”

Next, the girl groups passionately throw themselves into the show’s various games, in addition to showing off their singing and dancing skills.

Check out the full preview below!

Hearts2Hearts and KiiiKiii’s episode of “Knowing Bros” will air on March 14 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch full episodes of “Knowing Bros” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now