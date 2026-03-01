Watch: Lee Sunghun Reunites With 'Single's Inferno 5' Cast In 'The Manager' Preview 

Get ready for a mini “Single’s Inferno 5” reunion on the next episode of MBC’s “The Manager”!

The popular reality show has released a preview of its upcoming episode, which will feature “Single’s Inferno 5” star Lee Sunghun as a guest.

The preview begins by introducing Lee Sunghun, a quantitative trader from New York who recently entered the spotlight through Season 5 of the hit dating show “Single’s Inferno.” After waking up and checking various stock markets over breakfast, Lee Sunghun happily watches a behind-the-scenes video of the “Single’s Inferno 5” cast from a magazine photo shoot.

Next, Lee Sunghun heads to a pub to play poker, explaining that it’s favored by quants because it’s a game of probability that has a lot in common with their work.

After showing off his skills, Lee Sunghun meets up with four fellow members of the “Single’s Inferno 5” cast: Kim Mingee, Park Heesun, Kim Go Eun, and Woo Sung Min.

The cast members talk about how they’ve hung out a lot after filming ended, with Woo Sung Min sharing that he’s seen Kim Go Eun quite a bit. Kim Mingee asks Lee Sunghun whether he’s met up with Choi Mina Sue since becoming a “final couple” on the show, though his reply isn’t revealed in the preview.

Kim Mingee also jokingly asks Lee Sunghun about the rumor that his grandfather is former president Lee Myung Bak, which was recently debunked by the “Single’s Inferno 5” production team.

The preview ends with both the “Single’s Inferno 5” cast and the panelists asking Lee Sunghun about the mystery woman with whom he was recently spotted, which led to speculation that he had started dating someone after the show.

Watch the full preview below!

The next episode of “The Manager” will air on March 7 at 11 p.m. KST.

