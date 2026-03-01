'Undercover Miss Hong,' 'The Practical Guide To Love,' And 'Recipe For Love' All Earn Their Highest Ratings Yet

Three dramas soared to new heights in viewership last night!

On March 1, tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong” achieved its highest viewership ratings yet ahead of the final week of its run. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of the hit drama took first place in its time slot with an average nationwide rating of 11.8 percent, marking a new personal record for the series.

Meanwhile, JTBC’s new rom-com “The Practical Guide to Love” rose to an average nationwide rating of 3.3 percent for its second episode.

KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” also hit its own all-time high last night, when it climbed to an average nationwide rating of 17.4 percent for its latest episode.

Congratulations to the casts and crews of all three dramas!

Watch the first two episodes of “The Practical Guide to Love” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2) (3)