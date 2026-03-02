Sung Si Kyung Confirmed As New Host Of 'The Seasons'

Singer Sung Si Kyung will be the new MC of “The Seasons”!

On March 2, Sports Donga reported that Sung Si Kyung will take over as host of KBS2’s music variety program “The Seasons,” following the final recording of “The Seasons: 10CM’s Pat-Pat,” which will take place on March 3.

In response to the report, KBS2 officially confirmed, “Sung Si Kyung has been selected as the next MC of ‘The Seasons.’ The subtitle for the new season has not yet been decided, and the broadcast schedule and further details will be announced at a later date.”

With this, Sung Si Kyung will succeed singer 10CM as the program’s host. “The Seasons” is KBS’s signature late-night music talk show, featuring a rotating lineup of MCs each season. Since its launch in 2023, the show has been hosted by Jay Park, Jannabi’s Choi Jung Hoon, AKMU, Lee Hyori, Block B’s Zico, Lee Young Ji, Park Bo Gum, and 10CM.

The final episode of “The Seasons: 10CM’s Pat-Pat” will air on March 6 at 10 p.m. KST.

The final episode of "The Seasons: 10CM's Pat-Pat" will air on March 6 at 10 p.m. KST.

