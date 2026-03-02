Lee Na Young Faces A Devastating Betrayal After Jeon So Young’s Identity Is Exposed In “Honour”

ENA’s “Honour” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s episode!

Based on a Swedish series, “Honour” is a mystery thriller that follows three lawyers as they confront a massive scandal from the past head-on. Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah star as the founding partners of law firm L&J (Listen and Join), which specializes in representing victims of crimes against women.

In the previous episode, Yoon Ra Young (Lee Na Young) turned the tables by exposing “Connect In” during a live broadcast. Hiding victims found the courage to step forward, and L&J began preparing full-scale legal action, signaling the start of their counterattack.

However, another victim staying at Yoon Ra Young’s home, Han Min Seo (Jeon So Young), showed an unexpected reaction. When Yoon Ra Young confessed, “For the first time, I fought for myself, and I’ve been able to sleep deeply for the first time in 20 years,” Han Min Seo coldly drew a line between them. She left after saying, “Unless what happened to me is returned in the exact same way — no, in an even more painful way — none of this means anything.” From the moment she first approached L&J, Han Min Seo had insisted she would never go to the police station or appear in court, suggesting that the possibility of having to testify may have weighed heavily on her decision.

It was later revealed that Han Min Seo was the mysterious “Green Hood” attacker who assaulted both Yoon Ra Young and Hwang Hyun Jin (Lee Chung Ah), as well as the dangerous figure responsible for murdering drug offender Lee Sun Hwa (Baek Ji Hye). After being brutally assaulted by Park Je Yeol (Seo Hyun Woo), she also approached his daughter, Park Sang Ah (Kim Tae Yeon), whom she had only contacted through social media. Displaying increasingly suspicious behavior, she ominously remarked about the scar on her face, saying, “Whoever did this will regret it — they’ll regret it deeply,” before secretly placing a pill into Park Sang Ah’s drink.

Meanwhile, the pre-released preview for Episode 9 shows Hwang Hyun Jin urgently informing Yoon Ra Young, “That Green Hood — it’s Han Min Seo!” After confirming photographic evidence, Yoon Ra Young is left shaken, asking, “What was it that she really wanted?” Certain details remain difficult to explain if Han Min Seo were merely a pawn of Connect In. With the shocking realization that the person who shared her home and wounds was also her attacker, attention is focused on what decision Yoon Ra Young will make next.

The preview also shows Han Min Seo meeting Park Sang Ah again, while Park Je Yeol confronts her in fury. When he demands, “Where are you right now?” she coolly replies, “If you want to know, come find me,” foreshadowing an explosive confrontation. Questions continue to mount: Is Han Min Seo’s true goal revenge against Park Je Yeol, who forced her into Connect In and brutally assaulted her, or is she hiding another plan entirely? With a character willing to commit murder, viewers are left wondering where her blade will strike next and how her fate will ultimately intertwine with the L&J trio.

Episode 9 of “Honour” airs on March 2 at 10 p.m. KST.

