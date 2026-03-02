Watch: PUBG Announces Collab With ALLDAY PROJECT For 9th Anniversary
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is gearing up for a special anniversary celebration—and it’s teaming up with ALLDAY PROJECT to mark the occasion!
On March 2 at 4 p.m. KST, PUBG unveiled a teaser hinting at an upcoming collaboration with ALLDAY PROJECT as part of the game’s 9th anniversary festivities. Alongside the teaser, PUBG posted on X (formerly Twitter), “PUBG x ALLDAY PROJECT. Coming Soon.”
While full details about the collaboration have yet to be announced, the teaser suggests the project may be titled “I DON’T BARGAIN.”
Check out PUBG’s teasers for its collaboration with ALLDAY PROJECT below!
9 years. Countless battlefields.
Every scar tells a story.
Are you ready to celebrate the legacy?
PUBG x ALLDAY PROJECT
Coming Soon.#PUBG #ALLDAYPROJECT#STILLHEREALLDAY pic.twitter.com/7bzZCqXpub
— PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBG) March 2, 2026
STILL HERE. ALL DAY.#PUBG #ALLDAYPROJECT pic.twitter.com/002MWXivz5
— PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBG) February 25, 2026