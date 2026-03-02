Park Min Young Grows Guarded As Kim Jung Hyun Fixates On Her In “Siren’s Kiss”

tvN’s new Monday–Tuesday drama “Siren’s Kiss” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere tonight!

“Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller that follows inspector Cha Woo Seok (Wi Ha Joon) as he investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who all died after falling in love with Han Seol Ah (Park Min Young), a mesmerizing woman suspected to be at the center of it all.

Han Seol Ah is Royal Auction’s top auctioneer, recognized for her exceptional skills and regarded as the company’s true power figure, handling an elite roster of VIP clients. Among them is Baek Joon Beom (Kim Jung Hyun), a startup CEO who has recently emerged as Royal Auction’s newest VIP—someone whose presence Seol Ah has become keenly aware of.

Meanwhile, Baek Joon Beom openly shows interest in Han Seol Ah, someone who is widely known as both the face and the powerhouse of Royal Auction, and frequently lingers around her.

The newly released stills capture a subtle tension that hangs in the air between Han Seol Ah and Baek Joon Beom. Seol Ah appears stiff and guarded, seemingly uncomfortable with the excessive attention directed toward her, while Joon Beom remains unwavering, unable to take his eyes off her despite her clear wariness.

Even during an auction in progress, Baek Joon Beom continues to watch Han Seol Ah with keen fascination. What lies behind his intense focus on her—and what his unreadable, meaningful gaze truly signifies?

“Siren’s Kiss” premieres on March 2 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

