Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, And Lee Chung Ah Caught Off Guard By Raid On Their Law Firm In “Honour”

The law firm L&J will be subjected to a search and seizure in tonight’s episode of “Honour”!

Based on a Swedish series, “Honour” is a mystery thriller that follows three lawyers as they confront a massive scandal from the past head-on. Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah star as the founding partners of law firm L&J (Listen and Join), which specializes in representing victims of crimes against women.

Spoilers

In tonight’s episode, the “Connect In” nationwide scandal case spirals further out of control, shaking law firm L&J to its core.

Newly released stills capture Yoon Ra Young (Lee Na Young) filing a lawsuit—marking the official beginning of a legal counterattack on behalf of the victims. As the users involved in “Connect In” belong to the country’s most powerful elite, the lawsuit is expected to trigger consequences far beyond an ordinary legal battle.

However, contrary to expectations that L&J’s counteroffensive would gain momentum, the pre-released preview for Episode 9 reveals an unexpected twist: a joint investigation task force made up of prosecutors and police storms into L&J’s office. As a search and seizure unfolds, Yoon Ra Young, Kang Shin Jae (Jung Eun Chae), and Hwang Hyun Jin (Lee Chung Ah) are left frozen in shock. Why have the lawyers who exposed the perpetrators suddenly become the focus of the investigation themselves?

A clue emerges through Kang Shin Jae’s despairing remark, “My mother is behind this.” Previously, Sung Tae Im (Kim Mi Sook), the head of Haeil and Kang Shin Jae’s mother, firmly declared, “Even if this reaches the investigative authorities, our stance is clear. We will stand by our clients.” As Sung Tae Im moves to protect her wealthy and powerful clients, tension rises over how her influence may alter the course of the “Connect In” investigation. If she begins to fully wield her power, L&J’s legal offensive could face unexpected and formidable obstacles.

The production team commented, “In Episode 9, the ‘Connect In’ case will evolve into a broader structural issue. The appearance of the joint investigation task force marks the beginning of that shift. Please watch closely to see who is truly pulling the strings and what choices the three lawyers of L&J will make.”

Episode 9 of “Honour” airs on March 2 at 10 p.m. KST.

