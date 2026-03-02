Wi Ha Joon Witnesses Shocking Incident While Following Informant’s Lead In “Siren’s Kiss” Premiere

tvN’s new Monday–Tuesday drama “Siren’s Kiss” has released a preview teasing a shocking tragedy set to unfold in its premiere episode.

“Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller that follows inspector Cha Woo Seok (Wi Ha Joon) as he investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who all died after falling in love with Han Seol Ah (Park Min Young), a mesmerizing woman suspected to be at the center of it all.

In Episode 1, insurance investigator Cha Woo Seok encounters an unforeseen tragedy while on his way to meet an informant who claims to have information about an insurance fraud suspect.

Determined to bring justice to those who treat human lives as tools for profit, Cha Woo Seok works tirelessly to track down insurance scammers. One day, he receives a mysterious phone call from someone offering a tip about a suspected fraudster. Following the lead, Woo Seok heads to the meeting location—Royal Auction, the country’s largest art auction company.

However, before he can even meet the informant, a shocking incident unfolds at the scene. Kim Yoon Ji (Lee Elijah), Royal Auction’s deputy chief auctioneer, falls from the top of the building and dies. At the very same time, a high-profile auction for VIP clients is underway inside the venue, foreshadowing massive repercussions.

Newly released stills capture the chaotic aftermath of the horrifying fall that leaves everyone stunned. Kim Yoon Ji is seen collapsed on shattered glass, covered in blood, while Cha Woo Seok watches in shock, underscoring the gravity of the situation. Notably, the phone still clutched in her hand shows signs that she was attempting to call someone just before her death, raising questions about who she was trying to reach in her final moments.

Curiosity also grows surrounding the mysterious tip Woo Seok received. The identity of the alleged insurance fraud suspect remains unknown, as does the reason the informant specifically lured him to Royal Auction. As unanswered questions pile up and eerie coincidences continue to unfold, anticipation builds for how these events are connected in the drama’s premiere.

“Siren’s Kiss” will premiere on March 2 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

