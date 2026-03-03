Ha Jung Woo, Im Soo Jung, Kim Jun Han, And More Capture Intense Gazes In “Mad Concrete Dreams” Poster

Upcoming drama “Mad Concrete Dreams” has unveiled a new poster!

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is a thriller drama that follows Ki Soo Jong (Ha Jung Woo), a struggling landlord who becomes entangled in crime to protect his family and property. While he achieves the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to participate in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

Ki Soo Jong, a landlord who secured his building by taking out loans to the limit, clings to the hope of redevelopment while walking a financial tightrope. As the ambitions of those connected to the building collide and tensions rise, the situation spirals, and an unpredictable storyline unfolds.

The newly released poster captures the hidden desires behind the crossed gazes of the main characters. It shows the anxious look of Ki Soo Jong, the building owner pushed to the edge, and the secretive gaze of his wife Kim Sun (Im Soo Jung), marked by quiet determination.

It also highlights the ambitious expression of his friend Min Hwal Seong (Kim Jun Han), who reaches out with a risky offer, the sharp stare of Min Hwal Seong’s wife Jeon Yi Kyung (Krystal), who is swept into storm-like events, and the cold gaze of the villain Yo Na (Shim Eun Kyung), who watches them all. Together, they signal a clash of competing desires.

Each look points in a different direction, building tension and raising curiosity about the story that will unfold within their complex relationships.

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is set to premiere on March 14 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Ha Jung Woo in “Road to Boston”:

Watch Now

Also watch Im Soo Jung in “Melancholia”:

Watch Now

Source (1)