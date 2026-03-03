Nana Transforms Into An Informant Who Shakes The Political And Entertainment World In New Drama “Climax”

ENA’s upcoming drama “Climax” has unveiled the first stills of Nana in character!

“Climax” follows the fierce survival story of prosecutor Bang Tae Seob (Ju Ji Hoon), who dives into a power-driven cartel in order to rise to the top of South Korea’s power ladder.

Nana plays Hwang Jung Won, an informant who moves between the political and entertainment worlds while managing information. Outwardly indifferent, she quickly reads the flow of events, faster than anyone else.

Hwang Jung Won, rather than standing at the center of power, moves around its edges to shape key moments. Instead of showing her emotions, she observes, carefully deciding whom to ally with and when to keep her distance, building her own way of surviving.

The stills capture Hwang Jung Won’s dual nature. In one image, she is shown reading. Her gaze at the documents is calm but sharp, showing a character whose judgment comes before emotion.

In another still, she stands out as she holds a cellphone with her hat pulled low on a city street at night. Amid the familiar, passing cityscape, she suggests she is the one quietly controlling the game.

“Climax” will premiere on March 16 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Nana in “Into The Ring” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)