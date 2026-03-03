Kim Hye Yoon, Lee Jong Won, And More Trapped In Endless Loop Of Fear In New Horror Film “Whispering Water”

The film “Whispering Water” has unveiled new stills featuring its cast!

“Whispering Water” is a horror film about a production crew sent to a reservoir named Salmokji to reshoot road-view footage after an unidentified figure was spotted in their initial footage. There, they encounter a mysterious presence lurking in the dark, deep water.

The newly released stills show the tense reactions of the characters facing the terror of Salmokji.

The stills show Su In (Kim Hye Yoon) and the film crew as they head to Salmokji to reshoot a road view that had captured something unusual. In the road view shot by Kyung Tae (Kim Young Sung), a suspicious figure appears.

In another still, after losing contact for a while, Kyo Sik (Kim Jun Han) suddenly reappears in Salmokji with an unsettling presence, deepening the mystery.

In more stills, as night falls over Salmokji, Su In looks confused after receiving a phone call revealing a shocking truth, leaving viewers to wonder what she has just discovered.

Kyung Joon (Oh Dong Min) and Sung Bin (Yoon Jae Chan) are in a daze while gripping flashlights, while Se Jeong (Jang Da A) is staring at a motion detector that can capture ghosts and freezes in fear. What may be hiding in the darkness?

Meanwhile, Ki Tae (Lee Jong Won), who arrives at Salmokji after the others, gets lost and ends up at an old woman’s house, where he learns the secrets surrounding Salmokji. Questions mount about whether he can escape safely with Su In and the rest of the group.

The more the crew tries to leave Salmokji, the more they seem to circle the same area, and, as if possessed, they are drawn toward the water. Eventually, Su In and Ki Tae collapse to the ground, overwhelmed with shock, hinting that the horror they faced went beyond their imagination.

“Whispering Water” is scheduled to hit theaters on April 8.

