10 New K-Dramas To Add To Your Watch List In March 2026

Here are the K-dramas premiering in March 2026:

“Siren’s Kiss”

Korean Title: “세이렌”

Cast: Park Min Young, Wi Ha Joon, Kim Jung Hyun

Premiere Date: March 2

Broadcast Details: Mondays and Tuesdays at 8:50 p.m. KST on tvN

“Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller that follows inspector Cha Woo Seok (Wi Ha Joon) as he investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who all died after falling in love with Han Seol Ah (Park Min Young), a mesmerizing woman suspected to be at the center of it all.





“Always Meet Again”

Korean Title: “언제나 다시 만나”

Cast: Shin Jeong U, Woo Ji Han

Premiere Date: March 5

Broadcast Details: Thursdays at 6 p.m. KST

“Always Meet Again” is a fantasy romance BL about 35-year-old Jang Hye Sung (Woo Ji Han) who visits his high school art classroom and time slips to 17 years in the past, reuniting with his first love Lee Woo Jin (Shin Jeong U).





“Boyfriend on Demand”

Korean Title: “월간남친”

Cast: Jisoo, Seo In Guk

Premiere Date: March 6

Broadcast Details: all episodes released simultaneously at 5 p.m. KST on Netflix

“Boyfriend on Demand” is a romantic comedy that follows Seo Mi Rae (Jisoo), an overworked webtoon producer who subscribes to a virtual dating simulation service to experience the dates of her dreams. In the real world, meanwhile, a quiet spark also builds between Mi Rae and her rival webtoon producer Park Kyeong Nam (Seo In Guk).





“Still Shining”

Korean Title: “샤이닝”

Cast: Park Jinyoung, Kim Min Ju

Premiere Date: March 6

Broadcast Details: Fridays at 8:50 p.m. KST on JTBC

“Still Shining” is a drama about Yeon Tae Seo (Park Jinyoung) and Mo Eun Ah (Kim Min Ju), who fell in love in their teens but drifted apart. 10 years later, they reunite and confront their heartbreak, growth, and new challenges as they gradually become each other’s source of light that guides their lives.





Korean Title: “신이랑 법률사무소”

Cast: Yoo Yeon Seok, Esom, Kim Kyung Nam

Premiere Date: March 13

Broadcast Details: Fridays and Saturdays at 9:50 p.m. KST on SBS, available on Viki

“Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows the adventures of Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

Korean Title: “대한민국에서 건물주 되는 법”

Cast: Ha Jung Woo, Im Soo Jung, Kim Jun Han, Krystal, Shim Eun Kyung

Premiere Date: March 14

Broadcast Details: Saturdays and Sundays at 9:10 p.m. KST on tvN, available on Viki

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is a thriller drama that follows Ki Soo Jong (Ha Jung Woo), a struggling landlord whose mounting debts lead him to participate in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

“Doctor Shin”

Korean Title: “닥터신”

Cast: Jung E Chan, Baek Seo Ra, An Woo Yeon, Joo Se Bin, Cheon Young Min, Song Ji In, Jeon No Min, Ji Young San

Premiere Date: March 14

Broadcast Details: Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 p.m. KST on TV Chosun

“Doctor Shin” is a medical thriller that follows a doctor who pushes medicine beyond limits. Centered on the romance surrounding a top star who falls into a coma after a tragic accident—along with the man who once loved her and the man who still loves her—the drama explores a bold story of love and desire, taboo, and sacrifice.





Korean Title: “클라이맥스”

Cast: Ju Ji Hoon, Ha Ji Won, Nana, Oh Jung Se, Cha Joo Young

Premiere Date: March 16

Broadcast Details: Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 p.m. KST on ENA, available on Viki

“Climax” follows the story of prosecutor Bang Tae Seob (Ju Ji Hoon), a man with boundless desires and sharp judgment who dives into a power-driven cartel in order to rise to the top of South Korea’s power ladder.

“Cabbage Your Life”

Korean Title: “심우면 연리리”

Cast: Park Sung Woong, Lee Soo Kyung, Lee Jin Woo

Premiere Date: March 26

Broadcast Details: Thursdays at 9:50 p.m. KST on KBS2

“Cabbage Your Life” tells the chaotic story of Sung Tae Hoon (Park Sung Hoon), a department manager at a major corporation, and his city family as they struggle to return to Seoul after they suddenly end up in the rural village Yeonriri.





“Our Happy Days”

Korean Title: “기쁜 우리 좋은 날”

Cast: Yoon Jong Hun, Uhm Hyun Kyung, Jung Yoon, Yoon Da Young

Premiere Date: March 30

Broadcast Details: weekdays at 8:30 p.m. KST on KBS1

“Our Happy Days” is a warm family series filled with stories from multiple generations, centering on a tense clash between the perfect man Go Gyeol (Yoon Jong Hun) and the endearingly clumsy woman Jo Eun Ae (Uhm Hyun Kyung)—each striving to become the main character of their own life.

