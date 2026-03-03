Yoo Su Bin And Lee Yeon Are Loyal Confidants Of Byeon Woo Seok And IU In New Drama 'Perfect Crown'

Yoo Su Bin and Lee Yeon are set to showcase chemistry every bit as strong as Byeon Woo Seok and IU’s in “Perfect Crown”!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” will tell the love story of Sung Hee Joo (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Yi An (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

In the drama, Yoo Su Bin and Lee Yeon will play Choi Hyun and Do Hye Hung, respectively—key confidants who stay by the sides of Prince Yi An and Sung Hee Joo.

Choi Hyun is Prince Yi An’s aide. Behind his pure and bright impression, he hides fiery loyalty. He follows Prince Yi An as if his life depends on it, after the prince took him in when he had been abandoned in front of the private residence as a child; at times, he doesn’t hesitate to nag him, born out of deep affection. Though their bond is rooted in a ruler–subject relationship, the dynamic between the two men—entwined like family and friends—is also being cited as another key point to watch.

Do Hye Jung is the chief secretary to Sung Hee Joo, the CEO of Castle Beauty. Having grown up abroad, she regards social status as a condition no different from a blood type. For that reason, she cannot fully empathize with Sung Hee Joo’s predicament as she struggles with the barriers of status, but her sincerity toward her boss is unwavering. Anticipation is building for Do Hye Jung’s role as a reliable supporter standing firmly by Sung Hee Joo’s side as she charges toward her ambitions.

In the newly released stills below, the two aides are shown as capable assistants who have it all—ability, credentials, and affection for their bosses. Choi Hyun, dressed in a neat suit, maintains a composed, unshakable demeanor anytime and anywhere, showing a presence worthy of being Prince Yi An’s right-hand man.

Do Hye Jung, on the other hand, varies her style to suit the situation and setting, exuding the polished sophistication expected of the chief secretary to the head of Castle Beauty.

In particular, within the relationship between Sung Hee Joo and Prince Yi An—who are bound together through a contract marriage—their aides also naturally find themselves brought together in the same place. As a result, attention is also turning to the chemistry and the teamwork Choi Hyun and Do Hye Jung will create.

“Crown Prince” is set to premiere in April. Stay tuned!

