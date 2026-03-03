Yoon Jong Hoon And Uhm Hyun Kyung Get Caught Up In Each Other’s Contrasting Charms In New Drama “Our Happy Days”

KBS1’s new weekday drama “Our Happy Days” has teased the chemistry between Yoon Jong Hoon and Uhm Hyun Kyung!

“Our Happy Days” is a warm family series filled with stories from multiple generations, centering on a tense clash between the world’s most perfect man and an endearingly clumsy woman—each striving to become the main character of their own life.

Yoon Jong Hoon plays Go Gyeol, a skilled architect and team leader of the Strategic Planning Team at Kang Soo Construction, while Uhm Hyun Kyung plays Jo Eun Ae, a developer at the AI startup Lucky Joy. Go Gyeol, a flawless man with a chic, cold demeanor, meets Jo Eun Ae, who is a bit clumsy but full of bright energy. Their opposite personalities clash in ways that promise plenty of unexpected fun.

In the stills, Go Gyeol and Jo Eun Ae are startled by each other, creating a playful atmosphere, while striking poses as if they are waltzing. In other stills, they show frozen expressions, portraying a completely different situation and raising anticipation for an unpredictable turn of events.

The production team said, “Yoon Jong Hoon and Uhm Hyun Kyung show off their synergy with perfect acting chemistry. Please show a lot of interest in how their relationship develops amid the nonstop flow of events.”

“Our Happy Days” is scheduled to premiere on March 30.

