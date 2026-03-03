Jung E Chan, Baek Seo Ra, An Woo Yeon, And More Are Entangled In Hidden Truths And Erased Memories In Poster For “Doctor Shin”

TV CHOSUN’s upcoming weekend miniseries “Doctor Shin” has unveiled a poster featuring its main cast!

“Doctor Shin” is a medical thriller that follows a brilliant doctor who pushes medicine beyond limits once considered the domain of God, alongside a woman whose brain is suddenly damaged overnight, causing her to gradually lose her soul. Centered on the unusual romance surrounding a top star who falls into a coma after a tragic accident—along with the man who once loved her and the man who still loves her—the drama explores a bold story of love and desire, taboo, and sacrifice.

The newly released poster features the eight main characters—Shin Ju Shin (Jung E Chan), Momo (Baek Seo Ra), Ha Yong Joong (An Woo Yeon), Geum Ba Ra (Joo Se Bin), Kim Jin Joo (Cheon Young Min), Hyun Ran Hee (Song Ji In), James (Jeon No Min), and Paul Kim (Ji Young San). The silhouettes of the eight characters, all gazing in the same direction with eyes reflecting their respective desires, leave a powerful impression.

At the center of the pitch-black background stands Shin Ju Shin, a renowned brain surgeon. Surrounding him are Momo, Ha Yong Joong, Geum Ba Ra, Kim Jin Joo, Hyun Ran Hee, James, and Paul Kim. The words “A love you can never have,” placed above the eight expressionless characters—with no one looking directly at the camera—hint at the turbulent storm to come.

Adding to the tension, the shadows of Shin Ju Shin and the others appear to flicker and split as if refracted by a prism of light.

Beneath the characters, the shocking line, “Memories were edited, and the truth was deleted,” is engraved, foreshadowing a cruel fate in which human memory, existence, and even the essence of love are shaken to their core. The eight characters’ eyes, each concealing a secret, heighten curiosity about their forbidden desires and build anticipation for the drama’s unpredictable and daring storyline.

The production team shared, “The main poster symbolically captures the intertwined stories of the key characters in ‘Doctor Shin,’ who move back and forth between love, desire, taboo, and sacrifice.” They added, “As this is writer Phoebe’s first medical thriller, the story will unfold in ways that go far beyond expectations. Please look forward to Phoebe’s signature bold and sensational storytelling.”

“Doctor Shin” will premiere on March 14 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jung E Chan in “Love Song for Illusion” on Viki:

Watch Now

Also check out Joo Se Bin “True Beauty” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)