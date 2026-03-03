Wi Ha Joon Corners Prime Suspect Park Min Young With Calculated Questions In “Siren’s Kiss”

“Siren’s Kiss” has previewed a fierce verbal showdown between Park Min Young and Wi Ha Joon!

“Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller that follows inspector Cha Woo Seok (Wi Ha Joon) as he investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who all died after falling in love with Han Seol Ah (Park Min Young), a mesmerizing woman suspected to be at the center of it all.

Spoilers

Previously, Cha Woo Seok rushed to Royal Auction after receiving a call from Kim Yoon Ji (Lee Elijah), who claimed she would tip him off about a suspected insurance murder. Instead, he was met with the horrifying sight of her lifeless body after she fell from the rooftop. Unconvinced that her death was a simple suicide or accident due to numerous suspicious circumstances surrounding her final movements, Woo Seok began tracing the truth, and his suspicions gradually turned toward Royal Auction’s chief auctioneer, Han Seol Ah.

His doubts intensify after discovering a string of unsettling details, including the fact that Han Seol Ah’s fiancé had taken out a life insurance policy, canceled it, and later died. Determined to uncover her true intentions, Woo Seok deliberately approaches Seol Ah under the guise of coincidence, setting traps through carefully calculated questions designed to probe her inner thoughts.

Newly released stills capture the chilling atmosphere between Han Seol Ah and Cha Woo Seok as they sit side by side at a bar. Though they appear calm on the surface, their conversation conceals razor-sharp undertones—with Seol Ah under suspicion and Woo Seok determined to investigate her. Their steady gazes, masking attack and defense behind composed expressions, heighten the palpable tension.

Notably, Seol Ah—who had remained unshaken under Woo Seok’s barrage of questions—is seen momentarily stiffening, drawing attention to what may have finally struck a nerve. Viewers are left wondering what decisive blow Woo Seok delivers to seize control of the conversation and crack Seol Ah’s composure.

Episode 2 of “Siren’s Kiss” airs on March 3 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract” below:

Watch Now

And Wi Ha Joon in “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon”:

Watch Now

Source (1)