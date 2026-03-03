Esom Talks About Her Cold Yet Evolving Character And Chemistry With Yoo Yeon Seok In “Phantom Lawyer”

Esom has shared her thoughts on her upcoming drama “Phantom Lawyer”!

“Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows the adventures of Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

Esom plays Han Na Hyun, an elite attorney at Taebaek Law Firm, one of the most prestigious law firms in Seoul, known for her perfect 100 percent win rate. Han Na Hyun makes rational decisions strictly within the bounds of the law and has always pursued victory as her sole goal. But behind this perfection lies a deeply hidden story: becoming a lawyer was originally her older sister’s dream. Na Hyun trained herself ruthlessly to shoulder that dream in her sister’s stead.

Esom explained that, to understand Han Na Hyun’s present, she first had to imagine the path Na Hyun had walked. She remarked, “She looks cold and rigid, but I wondered what kind of wounds and pain she might have experienced. I thought she might have closed herself off emotionally to protect herself from being hurt.”

She continued, “After meeting Shin I Rang, she experiences failure and anger, but gradually, her gaze shifts, and emotions begin to emerge. Through this, she discovers a side of herself she didn’t know existed.”

The actress also explained that Han Na Hyun’s transformation drew her to the role. She stated, “I was curious how a cold, rational person like Han Na Hyun, who only cares about winning, would change when she meets Shin I Rang, who is her complete opposite. It was intriguing to see the process of cracks appearing in the life of result-oriented Han Na Hyun when she encounters Shin I Rang.”

Esom went on to explain how she prepared for the character. She revealed that since Han Na Hyun doesn’t show emotions in the early stages of the drama, she had to lower her tone to emphasize the character’s cold image. Her styling—flawless suits paired with a smartwatch—helped highlight Han Na Hyun’s rigid and disciplined personality. She also used subtle changes in color tones and atmosphere to visually capture the cracks that appear in Han Na Hyun’s perfectly guarded life later in the drama.

Talking about the relationship between Han Na Hyun and Shin I Rang, she shared, “While Na Hyun is all about the law and winning, Shin I Rang genuinely listens to people’s stories. Although the two are clearly polar opposites, feelings develop between them as they work together over time. I think viewers will find that aspect very interesting.”

Regarding working with Yoo Yeon Seok, Esom commented, “This is our first project together, but I had faith he would portray Shin I Rang perfectly. Even while I was focused on my lines, he paid attention to the atmosphere on set. I learned a lot from him.”

Finally, Esom emphasized that the stories of the ghosts who visit Shin I Rang are the core of the drama. She also stated that she hopes the series naturally conveys how important it is to genuinely listen to someone’s story. She shared, “The various ghost characters appearing in each episode will be one of the biggest highlights of the drama. Please look forward to how Shin I Rang, Han Na Hyun, and these ghost clients form a team, complementing each other, and solving cases in satisfying ways.”

“Phantom Lawyer” is set to premiere on March 13 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

