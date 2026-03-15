8 K-Dramas To Watch If You Love Undercover Stories

Imagine channeling your inner sleuth and getting into investigative mode in disguise and undercover. The thill of investigations is not just the prerogative of detectives and secret agents in K-dramas. Several characters, from taxi drivers to office workers, and even petty thieves, have donned their best disguises to uncover secrets, reveal the truth, solve long-standing mysteries, and serve justice. The adventures, often followed with chaos as well as comedic outcomes, give us action and entertainment in every possible way. Here are eight K-dramas to watch if you love a good investigation.

“Undercover Miss Hong”

Hong Geum Bo (Park Shin Hye) is in her 30’s and an elite financial supervisory officer. The only woman in an all male team, Geum Bok is forthright, incorruptible, and tough as nails in a formidable system where the lure of money can make anyone slip at any time.

She decides to go undercover as a 20-year-old entry level employee at a securities firm to investigate suspicious financial fraud and transactions. The case soon turns complex and slippery, as many of her own coworkers are involved in the scheme.

With so many characters coming and going in, the narrative can feel a bit confusing at times, but Park Shin Hye is at her goofiest best here, packing in both the punches and the humor.

National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent Jeong Hae Seong (Seo Kang Jun) has to swap his government duties for a school uniform. He is deputed to track down a valuable historic artifact, believed to be buried somewhere within the premises of the super elite Byungmun High School.

But his biggest challenge might be something else entirely. Pretending to be 17 again at the age of 31 is no easy task, even for a seasoned secret agent. As he cleverly maneuvers through high school politics and teen crushes, even finding himself falling for the history teacher, he realizes there is far more at play than meets the eye. The mystery may even be connected to the death of his own father, a former NIS agent himself.

“Undercover High School” is an entertaining action comedy that keeps the momentum going. Seo Kang Jun keeps the tempo brisk, carrying the show comfortably on his very reliable shoulders.

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No one plays the master of disguises quite like Lee Je Hoon in the “Taxi Driver” franchise. Kim Do Gi is a former soldier who has traded his military stripes for the wheels of justice as a taxi driver. He’s part of the Rainbow Taxi Squad, a mysterious organization that delivers vengeance on behalf of those to whom justice has long been delayed and denied.

Known for his skilled reflexes and quick thinking, Do Gi goes undercover to dismantle the most corrupt and dangerous operations. From posing as a suave Italian talent scout, to a mafioso, a manager at an idol agency, and even a mercenary, there is no role that Do Gi cannot slip into.

“Taxi Driver” remains an all-time favorite amongst fans for its humane stories and sharp insights. Lee Je Hoon steers the series smoothly through the trenches of criminality and corruption, giving viewers an unforgettable ride.

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Kim Yeong Ran (Jeon Yeo Been) is a bodyguard who enters into a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in the hopes of turning her life around. Her life becomes far more complicated when those eyeing her boss’s fortune begin closing in on her. She is forced to live under the identity of Bu Se Mi, a village kindergarten teacher, setting the stage for far more dangerous twists and turns.

A delicious blend of intrigue, secrets, betrayal, and melodrama, “Ms. Incognito” lives up to its hype. Jeon Yeo Been once again proves her versatility in every genre, getting under the skin of her character.

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“Delightfully Deceitful”

Lee Ro Um (Chun Woo Hee) is a con artist who lacks empathy. She is arrested by the police on the suspicion of a murder she didn’t commit. Though she has already served 10 years of a 15 year sentence, she requests a hyper empathetic lawyer named Han Moo Young (Kim Dong Wook) to defend her.

As curiosity grows around the murder, Moo Young pulls out all the stops to defend Ro Um. Though he is aware she is not innocent as she claims to be, he is certain she is not a murderer. As the two work together to solve the case, Ro Um takes matters into her own hands, going undercover sometimes as a guest lecturer, a detective, and even a nurse.

The show is enjoyable as it packs mystery, human psychology, and humor, with the lead pair serving as the perfect foil to each other.

Seo Jung Hoo (Ji Chang Wook) is a night courier who carries out various assignments until one changes his life forever. He is tasked with tracking down a young aspiring journalist, Chae Young Shin (Park Min Young). While keeping his identity secret, he realizes that Young Shin is fascinated by the mysterious “Healer.” The two find themselves caught up in an investigation linked to incidents from the past that have a strong bearing on their own lives. In order to stay close to Young Shin while digging deeper into the case, Jung Hoo goes undercover as a rookie photojournalist.

“Healer” continues to have high recall value among fans for its gripping storyline and, of course, the charm of its lead couple. Ji Chang Wook and Park Min Young serve up a dishy onscreen romance and the best K- drama kisses.

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Ra Yi Eon (2PM’s Taecyeon) would much rather spend his days cooking elaborate meals than serve as a royal inspector. But the Hongmungwan clerk is suddenly assigned the dangerous job of rooting out corruption across Joseon. As a secret royal inspector, he travels incognito, often going undercover to expose corrupt officials. Determined to stay out of trouble, Ra Yi Eon instead treats the assignment like a food tour across the kingdom, though things rarely go according to plan.

Kim Jo Yi (Kim Hye Yoon), meanwhile, has had enough of men and their mothers. Stuck in an unhappy marriage, she boldly petitions the magistrate for a divorce, backed by the women of her town. A chance encounter brings her face to face with the reluctant royal inspector. Though instantly drawn to him, Jo Yi keeps her distance, treating him with blunt honesty. Soon, the two form an unlikely investigative duo. The result is a hilarious detective drama which talks about freedom of choices, unexpected alliance, and gives us a dreamy slow burn romance.

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“My Name”

Yoon Ji Woo (Han So Hee) is determined to avenge her father’s death at any cost. Taken under the wing of Choi Mu Jin (Park Hee Soon), her father’s friend and the head of a powerful drug cartel, the timid Ji Woo transforms into the ruthless Oh Hye Jin, an undercover cop planted inside the force to serve Mu Jin in her pursuit to find her father’s killer.

But joining the narcotics team brings another obstacle: her blunt and upright senior, detective Pil Do (Ahn Bo Hyun), who is leading the drug investigation and is relentlessly pursuing Mu Jin’s cartel.

“My Name” is pacy and riveting, with each episode ending on a suspenseful twist. As Ji Woo navigates a brutal world of toxic male violence, her journey of self discovery unfolds with striking nuance. Han So Hee plays both Ji Woo and Oh Hye Jin with compelling intensity, making it impossible not to root for her.

Puja Talwar is a Soompi writer with a strong Yoo Yeon Seok and Lee Junho bias. A long time K-drama fan, she loves devising alternate scenarios to the narratives. She has interviewed Lee Min Ho, Gong Yoo, Cha Eun Woo, and Ji Chang Wook to name a few. You can follow her on @puja_talwar7 on Instagram.