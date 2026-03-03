Lee Na Young Goes On Trial For Murder As Jeon So Young’s Alliance With Yeon Woo Jin Raises Questions In “Honour”

“Honour” has unveiled a preview of Lee Na Young’s courtroom scene.

Based on a Swedish series, “Honour” is a mystery thriller that follows three lawyers as they confront a massive scandal from the past head-on. Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah star as the founding partners of law firm L&J (Listen and Join), which specializes in representing victims of crimes against women.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Park Je Yeol (Seo Hyun Woo), who had been abandoned by the secret prostitution cartel and pushed to the brink, stormed into the L&J trio’s safe house where Yoon Ra Young, Kang Shin Jae (Jung Eun Chae), and Hwang Hyun Jin (Lee Chung Ah) were sheltering victims of Connect In. Consumed by madness, he threatened the three friends just as he had 20 years ago. In the chaos, Yoon Ra Young struck him with a pipe while trying to stop him, ultimately killing him—saving her friends in the process. Yet despite her actions, she was arrested as a murder suspect.

However, the revelation that this tragedy had been meticulously orchestrated by “Green Hood” Han Min Seo (Jeon So Young) shocked viewers. Claiming she personally exposed videos of the Connect In users’ sexual exploitation crimes on social media, Han Min Seo provoked Park Je Yeol’s rage and lured him to L&J’s safe house. Shortly after the incident, a message sent to Yoon Ra Young shook the case once more: “Thank you, Mom. For killing Dad.” Around Han Min Seo’s neck was the same necklace Ra Young had once left at her deceased daughter’s grave, strongly implying that Min Seo is the daughter born between Yoon Ra Young and Park Je Yeol.

In the newly released stills, Yoon Ra Young is wearing a prison uniform and sitting in the defendant’s seat. No longer the steadfast lawyer who protected her clients amid raging storms, Ra Young appears gaunt and worn as she now stands trial herself — foreshadowing a battle far from easy. Fellow lawyer Jung Woo (Moon Tae Yoo) steps in to support her, signaling a fierce courtroom clash as he works to prove her actions were in self-defense.

The pre-released preview for Episode 10 shows Han Min Seo visiting Park Je Yeol’s grave and coldly murmuring, “I won’t pray for your peace. You’re probably in hell anyway.” Though her face remains expressionless, her true emotions remain unclear.

Meanwhile, Yoon Ra Young senses a hidden mastermind, stating, “There’s someone behind Min Seo.” Newly released stills also show Han Min Seo meeting Baek Tae Joo (Yeon Woo Jin), raising further questions. Having sworn to return even greater pain to those who hurt her, is Min Seo acting as a double agent within a scheme orchestrated by Baek Tae Joo? What exactly is the relationship between the two?

The production team teased, “In Episode 10, Yoon Ra Young’s trial as a murder suspect unfolds, while an even greater truth surrounding Connect In will be revealed, leading to a whirlwind of developments. Please watch to see whether Yoon Ra Young will be recognized as having acted in self-defense and be released from custody—and how the true identities of Han Min Seo and Baek Tae Joo will shake the board.”

Episode 10 of “Honour” airs on March 3 at 10 p.m. KST.

