Park Jinyoung And Kim Min Ju Rate Their Chemistry 100 Points And Reflect On Their Characters’ Bond In “Still Shining”

Park Jinyoung and Kim Min Ju have shared more insights into their upcoming drama “Still Shining”!

“Still Shining” is a drama about young people who once shared a world of their own and gradually become each other’s source of trust and the light that guides their lives.

Park Jinyoung stars as Yeon Tae Seo, while Kim Min Ju plays Mo Eun Ah. Ahead of the drama’s premiere, the two actors have shared hints about their characters’ relationship and reflected on their on-screen chemistry.

First, Park Jinyoung described the relationship between Yeon Tae Seo and Mo Eun Ah—from when they first met during the summer break of their senior year in high school to when they reunite as fully fledged adults—as one defined by “light and distance.” He explained, “Whether they are together or apart, whether they feel close or distant, it’s a relationship where you can sense where the light is and how far apart they are from each other. Those subtle details are woven into their dynamic.”

Kim Min Ju added, “I felt that the relationship between Yeon Tae Seo and Mo Eun Ah is like an ‘old tree.’ They met during their most innocent days, and they remain deeply rooted in each other’s hearts, living on through those memories. That image felt very much like a tree to me.”

Regarding their acting chemistry, Park Jinyoung shared, “From the beginning, I felt like Kim Min Ju closely resembles Mo Eun Ah. As we acted together, I could also really feel that she saw me as Yeon Tae Seo.” He added playfully, “Our chemistry is, of course, 100 points. Please give lots of love to ‘Still Shining.’”

Kim Min Ju likewise said, “I really enjoyed the process of creating new things together while talking things through on set. Because we went through that process, I think we were able to create even more great scenes.” She also rated their chemistry as “100 points,” further building excitement for the romance they will bring to life.

“Still Shining” is set to premiere on March 6 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

