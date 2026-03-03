Krystal Shares Why She Joined “Mad Concrete Dreams” And Hints At Her Character’s Intense Journey

Krystal has hinted at her character’s major transformation in the upcoming drama “Mad Concrete Dreams.”

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is a thriller drama that follows Ki Soo Jong (Ha Jung Woo), a struggling landlord who becomes entangled in crime to protect his family and property. While he achieves the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to participate in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

Krystal plays Jeon Yi Kyung, the only daughter of a wealthy real estate mogul, who assists her powerful mother in managing their properties. As a series of unexpected incidents erupt around one of their buildings, Yi Kyung finds herself gradually swept into the eye of a fierce storm. Ahead of the drama’s premiere, Krystal has shared why she chose to join the project and how she approached bringing the character to life.

“I was intrigued because senior actors Ha Jung Woo and Im Soo Jung chose this project,” she said. “When I read the script, it was so gripping that I couldn’t put it down—I was instantly drawn into the story.” She added, “I felt that Jeon Yi Kyung would be a new challenge for me, which is why I decided to take the role.”

Elaborating on what drew her to Jeon Yi Kyung, Krystal shared, “I felt that she was the most human and pure character in the story. There’s an almost childlike innocence to her, and I found that side of her incredibly charming.”

Having lived a sheltered life like a flower in a greenhouse, Yi Kyung undergoes one of the most dramatic transformations in the series. Krystal hinted, “Yi Kyung goes through an incredible amount of turmoil—you’ll see when you watch the drama.” She added, “It’s my first time portraying a character who experiences such a wide and dynamic range of events in a single project, so I gave a lot of thought to how I could convincingly express those layered and complex emotions.”

Finally, she encouraged viewers to tune in, saying, “Please look forward to seeing what happens to Yi Kyung. Each episode unfolds with unexpected twists, so you’ll be able to watch without a single dull moment.”

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is set to premiere on March 14 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

