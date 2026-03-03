Kim Min Ju Reflects On Playing A Pure-Hearted Character Who Grows Through Life’s Challenges In “Still Shining”

Kim Min Ju has shared her thoughts on her upcoming drama “Still Shining”!

“Still Shining” is a drama about young people who once shared a world of their own and gradually become each other’s source of trust and the light that guides their lives.

Kim Min Ju plays Mo Eun Ah, a former hotelier who is now the manager of an old-house stay, and a character brimming with enthusiasm in everything she does. From the sparkling moments of first love to the hidden pain she has quietly carried, Mo Eun Ah faces life with unmatched sincerity and passion.

As “Still Shining” marks her first leading role in a drama, Kim Min Ju explained why she chose the project, saying, “I loved the warmth that ‘Still Shining’ conveys. I was drawn to the way Yeon Tae Seo (Park Jinyoung) and Mo Eun Ah love each other for who they are, cherish one another, and grow together.”

Recalling her first impression of Mo Eun Ah, she shared, “What stood out to me was how sincere she is about the people and things she loves, and how she always gives her best. I think that kind of purity makes her very charming.”

Given her deep affection for both the project and her character, curiosity is growing over how Kim Min Ju will portray Mo Eun Ah’s journey—from her fresh, youthful teenage years to her more mature adulthood. “To express how her personality changes after going through various experiences, I tried to adjust my tone of voice and the way I spoke. I also experimented with different styling choices,” she explained, revealing the thought she put into the role.

She added, “At the same time, I thought a lot about what aspects of ‘Mo Eun Ah’ would remain unchanged even as she grows older.”

Lastly, Kim Min Ju shared, “From a fresh and refreshing romance to very realistic stories, I think this is a drama that everyone can relate to. Because of that, viewers will be able to see it from their own perspectives and have many conversations about it. Please show lots of anticipation and interest.”

“Still Shining” is set to premiere on March 6 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Kim Min Ju in “Undercover High School”:

Watch Now

Source (1)