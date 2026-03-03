Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 1,730 idols, using big data collected from January 24 to February 24.

BTS’s Jimin held onto his spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 6,805,336. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “Who,” and “Like Crazy,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “romantic,” “surpass,” and “record.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.27 percent positive reactions.

BTS’s Jungkook rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 6,499,968, while BLACKPINK’s Jennie came in at a close third with a score of 6,416,329.

IVE’s Jang Won Young took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 6,209,151, and BTS’s Jin rounded out the top five with a score of 5,881,552.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS’s Jimin
  2. BTS’s Jungkook
  3. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  4. IVE’s Jang Won Young
  5. BTS’s Jin
  6. BTS’s V
  7. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  8. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  9. Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon
  10. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  11. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  12. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
  13. IVE’s An Yu Jin
  14. aespa’s Karina
  15. BTS’s j-hope
  16. ILLIT’s Wonhee
  17. Red Velvet’s Joy
  18. aespa’s Winter
  19. BTS’s RM
  20. Red Velvet’s Irene
  21. BTS’ Suga
  22. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  23. Red Velvet’s Wendy
  24. IVE’s Rei
  25. THE BOYZ’s Juyeon
  26. EXO’s Baekhyun
  27. NU’EST and Wanna One’s Hwang Minhyun
  28. Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona
  29. Red Velvet’s Seulgi
  30. Apink’s Son Naeun

