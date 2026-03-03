Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 1,730 idols, using big data collected from January 24 to February 24.

BTS’s Jimin held onto his spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 6,805,336. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “Who,” and “Like Crazy,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “romantic,” “surpass,” and “record.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.27 percent positive reactions.

BTS’s Jungkook rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 6,499,968, while BLACKPINK’s Jennie came in at a close third with a score of 6,416,329.

IVE’s Jang Won Young took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 6,209,151, and BTS’s Jin rounded out the top five with a score of 5,881,552.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

