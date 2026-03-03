tripleS's OT24 Hong Kong Concert Canceled

tripleS’s OT24 “My Secret New Zone” concert in Hong Kong has been canceled.

On March 3, MODHAUS officially announced that tripleS’s concert in Hong Kong, which was originally scheduled to be held on March 14, would no longer be taking place.

The agency explained that the concert had been “unavoidably canceled due to the organizer’s failure to fulfill contractual obligations,” adding, “Although we carefully explored various options in an effort to present a performance of the highest quality, we have determined that it is currently not possible to proceed as planned.”

MODHAUS’s full English statement can be found below: