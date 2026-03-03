Watch: Esom Falls For Yoo Yeon Seok Despite Thinking He's Crazy In 'Phantom Lawyer' Teaser

SBS’s upcoming drama “Phantom Lawyer” has shared a sneak peek of the chemistry between Yoo Yeon Seok and Esom!

“Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows the adventures of Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

The new teaser begins with the two lawyers meeting alone outside the courtroom, with Han Na Hyun prompting Shin I Rang, “Tell me. What is it?” Shin I Rang then shocks Han Na Hyun by hesitantly replying, “A ghost.”

To Han Na Hyun, who doesn’t believe in ghosts, it seems as though Shin I Rang is obsessed with something that doesn’t exist. When it seems like he can’t stop thinking or talking about ghosts, she scoffs in disbelief, “This bastard is crazy.” No matter how much Shin I Rang insists that a new ghost just came to see him, Han Na Hyun refuses to believe him. Eventually, Na Hyun even slaps him out of anger and warns him, “From now on, don’t act like you know me. Got it?”

But no matter how much Han Na Hyun tries to push Shin I Rang away, she keeps running into him—and as time goes on, her heart starts to race when she’s around him. As she finds herself increasingly drawn to him, she muses, “Attorney Shin and I are very different people. That’s why I like spending time together with him.”

From running hand in hand through falling snow to holding each other tightly at an amusement park, the relationship between the two lawyers takes a decidedly romantic turn. The preview ends with Shin I Rang seemingly about to make a confession to Han Na Hyun, saying, “I want to tell you my feelings.”

Check out the full teaser below!

“Phantom Lawyer” premieres on March 13 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch another teaser for the drama with English subtitles below:

