'Honour' Heads Into Final Week On Its Highest Ratings Yet; 'Siren's Kiss' Dips For 2nd Episode

ENA’s “Honour” hit a new all-time high in viewership ahead of its final two episodes!

On March 3, “Honour” achieved its highest viewership ratings yet ahead of the final week of its run. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of the mystery thriller rose to an average nationwide rating of 4.315 percent, marking a new personal record for the show.

Meanwhile, tvN’s new drama “Siren’s Kiss” dipped to an average nationwide rating of 4.6 percent for its second episode.

Source (1) (2)