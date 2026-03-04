Shin Hae Sun And Gong Myoung’s New Drama “Filing For Love” Confirms Premiere Date With First Look

tvN’s upcoming drama “Filing for Love” has unveiled the first glimpse of Shin Hae Sun and Gong Myoung in character!

“Filing for Love” is an office rom-com drama that tells the story of Noh Ki Joon (Gong Myoung), once the ace of a major corporation’s audit team who is demoted to handling internal misconduct, and Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), a tough and eccentric audit team leader with a secret. As they carry out audits with meticulous precision, they find themselves falling deeply in love. The drama also follows the troublesome Audit Office Team 3 as they struggle to investigate internal misconduct cases that are sometimes trivial and, at times, both humorous and bittersweet.

The drama will be directed by Lee Soo Hyun of “My Dearest Nemesis” and written by Yeo Eun Ho of “Crash Course in Romance.” Writer Yang Hee Sung, who is also behind “Crash Course in Romance,” joins the project as creator.

Newly released stills tease the relationship between Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Joon. Joo In Ah displays striking charisma with her sharp gaze. Living up to her intimidating nicknames, she makes it clear that once she targets someone, they are out, and defiance comes with harsh consequences.

Meanwhile, Noh Ki Joon stands confidently, holding up his employee ID badge for unknown reasons, radiating the presence of an Audit Office ace who has long been on a smooth career path. It remains to be seen why Joo In Ah chose him to oversee internal misconduct investigations and what kind of story will unfold between two people who are so different from each other.

Joo In Ah is a strict disciplinarian who tolerates no mistakes at work, earning the title of the company’s “youngest female executive.” After personally appointing Noh Ki Joon to handle internal misconduct, she becomes entangled with him and faces a chaotic office life.

Noh Ki Joon is the Audit Office’s top ace with a sharp mind, impressive physique, and striking looks. His smooth life comes to an abrupt halt with Joo In Ah’s arrival, and he is demoted from the elite Audit Team 1 to the troublesome Audit Team 3.

The production team said, “‘Filing for Love’ is a fresh office comedy that humorously turns common stereotypes upside down. The bittersweet story of the variety of characters behind the widely talked-about ‘hot’ office scandals will be fascinating.”

They added, “Please look forward to the chemistry between Shin Hae Sun and Gong Myoung, which brings to life the romance between Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Joon, who are passionately drawn to each other.”

“Filing for Love” is set to premiere on April 25 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

