Watch: Woo Do Hwan And Lee Sang Yi Gear Up To Take Down Rain In 'Bloodhounds 2' Teasers

Get ready for the return of “Bloodhounds” with Season 2!

First released in 2023, “Bloodhounds” is an action noir about two young people who step into the world of loan sharks in pursuit of money and get caught up in a web of much darker forces. After taking down a loan shark ring in the first season, Gun Woo (Woo Do Hwan) and Woo Jin (Lee Sang Yi) are set to take on a global underground boxing league led by Baek Jeong (Rain) in Season 2.

The newly released poster and teaser captivate with the first glimpses of “Bloodhounds 2.” In the poster, Gun Woo and Woo Jin are covered in cuts and bruises, but their gazes remain resolute as they put their firsts up, standing side-by-side with the promise, “Bite down & protect to the bitter end,” between them.

The teaser raises anticipation by previewing a fierce battle with lives on the line. Having taken down a gang of brutal loan sharks, Gun Woo dreams of becoming a boxing champion, while Woo Jin protects Gun Woo by his side as his coach. They share the promise, “Until the day we die, let’s shout ‘Ack’ together.” Becoming more fierce after fighting and training together, their fists lead them to victory, enjoying cheers from the crowd.

However, the two face new dangers together in the form of Baek Jeong, who rules the underground boxing league. With money as his only motive, Baek Jeong picks Gun Woo as his next target. As pressures mount, Gun Woo and Woo Jin resolve, “To take down a beast, I must be more beastly than the beast.”

Check out the teaser below!

“Bloodhounds 2” will premiere on April 3 via Netflix.

