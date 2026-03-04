'Yumi's Cells 3' Confirms Broadcast Schedule

The beloved “Yumi’s Cells” series is coming back with Season 3!

On March 4, a media outlet reported that Season 3 of the popular rom-com drama “Yumi’s Cells” will premiere on April 13 via TVING ahead of its broadcast as a Monday-Tuesday drama on tvN.

In response to the report, a representative of tvN confirmed, “‘Yumi’s Cells 3’ will be pre-released on TVING on the afternoon of April 13 then broadcast on tvN.”

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “Yumi’s Cells” tells the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi (Kim Go Eun)—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action.

In Season 3, the story will follow Yumi, who was once an ordinary office worker, as she becomes a star author after much hard work. Although she achieves great success as a romance novelist who captures the hearts of her readers, love remains the most difficult challenge for Yumi. The village of her cells seems to be in a state of quiet pause with nothing exciting happening until the arrival of Soon Rok (Kim Jae Won), who brings a refreshing change to Yumi’s life.

Meanwhile, “Yumi’s Cells 3” will air as the follow-up to “Siren’s Kiss” starring Park Min Young, Wi Ha Joon, and Kim Jung Hyun. Stay tuned!

Until then, binge-watch “Yumi’s Cells” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Also check out “Yumi’s Cells 2” below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)