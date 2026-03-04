Ju Ji Hoon, Ha Ji Won, Cha Joo Young, And More Make Their Stand In New Drama “Climax” Poster

ENA’s upcoming drama “Climax” has unveiled a new poster!

“Climax” follows the fierce survival story of prosecutor Bang Tae Seob (Ju Ji Hoon), who dives into a power-driven cartel in order to rise to the top of South Korea’s power ladder.

The newly released poster prominently features each character’s declaration, vividly capturing the moment when desires collide head-on.

The five characters appear in separate frames, yet it suggests they all share one massive stage. Bang Tae Seob shows confidence with, “It’s a war that’s already started, and I hold the key.”

Chu Sang Ah (Ha Ji Won) shows determination with, “I’d rather shatter than wither.” Hwang Jung Won (Nana) delivers a cynical line: “What’s wrong with living dirty in a dirty world?”

Kwon Jong Wook (Oh Jung Se) provokes with, “I’m planning to pour more fuel on your news.” Lee Yang Mi (Cha Joo Young) declares, “I absolutely can’t stand being pushed around by anyone.”

These intersecting statements hint at cracks in power, suggesting the explosive climax the five characters will create. Within a power cartel that crosses the political and entertainment worlds, they struggle for survival as they manipulate and challenge each other to reach the top.

“Climax” will premiere on March 16 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ju Ji Hoon in “Love Your Enemy” on Viki:

Watch Now

Also watch Nana in “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)