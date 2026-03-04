Jung Kyung Ho Confirmed To Star In New Romance Drama

Jung Kyung Ho has chosen a romance for his next project!

On March 4, a media outlet reported that Jung Kyung Ho will star as the male lead in the new drama “Unshakable Forties’ Romance” (literal translation).

In response to the report, Jung Kyung Ho’s agency Management OREUM stated, “It is true that Jung Kyung Ho will be starring in ‘Unshakable Forties’ Romance.’”

“Unshakable Forties’ Romance” is a bewitching story about a man and a woman in their forties—an age said to be unmoved by temptation—who find themselves irresistibly drawn to each other. A star anchor suffering from early andropause and a third rate writer who used to be his sworn enemy try to revive a ratings-bottomed program—only to end up reviving each other’s long-withered “romance cells.”

Jung Kyung Ho is set to play Na Yi Jun, the newsroom’s star anchor. He grew up without major hardships in an ordinary middle-class family, scored a perfect score on the college entrance exam, and became the youngest anchor ever—an exceptional figure. But at 40, he develops early-andropause symptoms, and his self-esteem comes crashing down.

Recently with four consecutive hits including “Hospital Playlist,” “Crash Course in Romance,” “Oh My Ghost Clients,” and “Pro Bono,” Jung Kyung Ho has cemented his status as a trusted actor, drawing anticipation for his next project.

Stay tuned for more updates about the cast and broadcast schedule!

