Yoon Jong Hun And Uhm Hyun Kyung Flash Smiles In New Drama “Our Happy Days” Poster

KBS1’s new weekday drama “Our Happy Days” has unveiled a new poster!

“Our Happy Days” is a warm family series filled with stories from multiple generations, centering on a tense clash between the world’s most perfect man and an endearingly clumsy woman—each striving to become the main character of their own life.

Yoon Jong Hun plays Go Gyeol, a perfect man and model of competence, while Uhm Hyun Kyung portrays Jo Eun Ae, a clumsy woman full of cheerful energy. The two, who became entangled in a bad fate through an unexpected encounter, are brought back together with the help of Jo Eun Ae’s AI friend Joy. They navigate hectic days, each working hard to reach their own goals.

In the poster, Go Gyeol and Jo Eun Ae hold hands against a backdrop of towering buildings. Yoon Jong Hoon refinedly brings Go Gyeol’s calm, rational character to life with a neutral-toned look, while Uhm Hyun Kyung highlights Jo Eun Ae’s lively charm with casual styling.

Meanwhile, despite the warm mood in the poster, Go Gyeol and Jo Eun Ae face a tough road ahead. The story follows the events between Go Gyeol, who suddenly enters his family’s succession race, and Jo Eun Ae, who must reclaim her AI friend Joy taken by Go Gyeol’s company.

“Our Happy Days” is scheduled to premiere on March 30 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yoon Jong Hun in “The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection”:

Watch Now

Also watch Uhm Hyun Kyung in “Defendant” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)