Yoo Yeon Seok And Esom Bid Farewell To The Deceased In New Drama “Phantom Lawyer” Special Poster

SBS’s upcoming drama “Phantom Lawyer” has unveiled a special poster!

“Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows the adventures of Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

The newly released special poster is set on a building rooftop. Amid the city’s skyscrapers bathed in a red sunset, Shin I Rang and Han Na Hyun stand side by side, looking up at the sky. In front of them is a brick-lined brazier, with flames burning inside and talismans placed nearby. This is the place where Shin I Rang performs the ritual to send off the deceased, helping to resolve the last soul’s unresolved grievances.

The poster captures not only the thrill of a refreshing courtroom drama but also a world where mourning and comfort for the deceased coexist.

The composition, with Shin I Rang and Han Na Hyun facing the same direction, is also meaningful. It suggests how the two lawyers, who once saw cases very differently, gradually become partners working toward the same goal. In particular, it teases what changes the once-cold Han Na Hyun will experience in this space.

The production team said, “The rooftop in this special poster is where the story’s message comes together. In a space where the process of resolving courtroom grievances meets the heart of sending off the deceased, viewers will feel the warm emotions of the drama.”

“Phantom Lawyer” premieres on March 13 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

