Jun So Min And Kim Doyeon Are All Smiles In First Poster For New Film '18 Youth'

Upcoming film “18 Youth” has shared a poster featuring Jun So Min and Kim Doyeon!

On March 4, production company 26 Company announced that “18 Youth” will be released on March 25 and also unveiled a poster offering a glimpse of the teacher-student chemistry between Jun So Min and Kim Doyeon.

Based on a novel, “18 Youth” is a film depicting the meeting of Hee Joo (Jun So Min), a high school teacher who is popular amongst students for her unconventional educational perspective but scorned by fellow teachers, and Soon Jung (Kim Doyeon), an 18-year-old high school student who finds her eccentric homeroom teacher annoying. WJSN’s Chu So Jung (Exy) takes on the role of Kyung Hee, a top student in Hee Joo’s class who always ranks No. 1.

The newly released main poster captures Hee Joo and Soon Jung standing side by side, basking in the sunlight. Their relaxed smiles as they look at each other hint at a special bond formed at the crossroads of youth—a time when one often feels like running away. The caption, “I met a teacher who teaches possibilities instead of just the right answers,” hints at the change their relationship will bring, heightening anticipation.

The film portrays the radiant moments shared between Hee Joo, a teacher who reaches out to her students’ hearts first, and Soon Jung, a high schooler who finds such a teacher unfamiliar and annoying, as they come to understand each other’s sincerity. Soon Jung harbors a clumsy yet heartfelt dream of leaving for Africa after graduation, and Hee Joo becomes a new milestone in her life. Their story is expected to deliver both heartfelt emotion and comforting warmth to viewers.

“18 Youth” will hit theaters on March 25.

