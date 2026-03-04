Jung E Chan And Baek Seo Ra Share A Captivating First Encounter In New Drama “Doctor Shin”

TV CHOSUN’s upcoming weekend miniseries “Doctor Shin” has unveiled new stills of Jung E Chan and Baek Seo Ra!

“Doctor Shin” is a medical thriller that follows a brilliant doctor who pushes medicine beyond limits once considered the domain of God, alongside a woman whose brain is suddenly damaged overnight, causing her to gradually lose her soul. Centered on the unusual romance surrounding a top star who falls into a coma after a tragic accident—along with the man who once loved her and the man who still loves her—the drama explores a bold story of love and desire, taboo, and sacrifice.

Jung E Chan plays Shin Ju Shin, a genius doctor known for his almost miraculous brain surgery skills, while Baek Seo Ra stars as Momo, a top actress.

The newly released stills show the fateful first encounter between Shin Ju Shin and Momo. Shin Ju Shin invites Momo to an upscale restaurant, and beneath his stoic facial expression, he shows a strong interest in her. Momo responds with a calm, top-actress smile, creating subtle tension between them.

In particular, the scene where Shin Ju Shin puts a necklace around Momo’s neck stands out. With his bold display of affection, Momo adjusts the necklace and gives a bright smile, creating subtle excitement between them. The scene hints at what fate awaits their relationship.

On set, the two actors gave highly immersive performances. Jung E Chan and Baek Seo Ra carefully shared their characters’ emotional arcs, coordinating gestures, glances, and movements, and reportedly brought the scene to life with their natural chemistry.

The production team remarked, “Jung E Chan and Baek Seo Ra put in tremendous effort to achieve a high level of quality. Please look forward to seeing how the fateful relationship between these two characters, filled with love, desire, and forbidden boundaries, unfolds.”

“Doctor Shin” will premiere on March 14 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

