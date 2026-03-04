An Anxious Yeonwoo Finds Courage By Relying On Kim Hyun Jin In “Love Phobia”

U+tv’s “Love Phobia” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Love Phobia” tells the story of Han Sun Ho (Kim Hyun Jin), a romance novelist who is deeply in tune with his emotions, and Yoon Bi Ah (Yeonwoo), the emotionally detached CEO of the AI-powered dating app “It’s You.” When their paths cross, they slowly begin to understand each other and embark on a journey to find love.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Yoon Bi Ah faced a crisis when her smartwatch broke while she was searching for her missing mother, Yang Sun Ae (Lim Ji Eun), at a nursing home. As she suffers from a condition that prevents her from being with others for more than an hour, she had no choice but to isolate herself at home for several days. Seizing this opportunity, Seol Jae Hee (Jo Yun Seo) attempted to push Han Sun Ho out of “It’s You,” but on the day of the public unveiling of the For Me Version 2 prototype trial, she was left stunned when Yoon Bi Ah appeared at the venue holding Han Sun Ho’s hand.

The newly released stills depict a tense atmosphere between Yoon Bi Ah, Han Sun Ho, and Seol Jae Hee. Although Yoon Bi Ah appears anxious about standing in front of others without her smartwatch, she finds courage by relying on Han Sun Ho, who stands by her side. Han Sun Ho transforms into her bodyguard, firmly holding her hand and protecting her, while Seol Jae Hee watches them with a puzzled expression, heightening curiosity about what will unfold next.

A serious rift seems to have appeared in the long-standing friendship between Yoon Bi Ah and Seol Jae Hee. Yoon Bi Ah deeply trusted Seol Jae Hee, who helped her open up after she had shut herself off from the world during their high school days. Yet now, for some reason, their once-close bond feels strained. Viewers are eager to find out what caused this sudden tension and how this change in their relationship will affect the course of the story.

The next episode of “Love Phobia” will air on March 5 at 11 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yeonwoo in “Bitter Sweet Hell”:

Watch Now

And watch Kim Hyun Jin in “IDOL I” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)