Bae In Hyuk Resolves To Leave Roh Jeong Eui's House In 'Our Universe'

tvN’s “Our Universe” has share new stills ahead of the upcoming episode!

“Our Universe” is a romance drama that follows Sun Tae Hyung (Bae In Hyuk) and Woo Hyun Jin (Roh Jeong Eui), two in-laws who harbor deep misunderstandings about each other but unexpectedly end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. After moving in under the same roof, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

Spoilers

Previously, Sun Tae Hyung’s father Sun Gyu Tae’s (Ryu Seung Soo) real intentions to take Sun Woo Jin’s (Ha Jun) life insurance was revealed, raising tension for his next moves.

The newly released stills depict Sun Tae Hyung in Sun Woo Jin and Woo Hyun Joo’s (Park Ji Hyun) room. The room has become messy due to Sun Gyu Tae, but Sun Tae Hyung is focused on the notebook in his hands, looking close to tears. Eventually, Sun Tae Hyung ends up crying, creating an emotional scene.

More stills also depict the heavy atmosphere between Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin. Sun Tae Hyung wears a long face as he brings out his luggage in a carrier, looking resigned and making viewers wonder the consequences of Sun Gyu Tae’s actions.

The production team shared, “In today’s (March 4) broadcast of episode 9, Sun Tae Hyung will face the unexpected truth that has been intertwined with the wound he has harbored for a long time in his heart. Please keep watch to see what has happened to Sun Tae Hyung, who resolves to leave Yusung Villa and stop living together with Woo Hyun Jin.”

The next episode of “Our Universe” will air on March 4 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

Watch “Our Universe” with English subtitles on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)